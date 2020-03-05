tarrant-county-public-health-lab-now-capable-of-covid-19-testing

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Public Well being lab joins others in Dallas and throughout the state with its functionality to check for COVID-19.

Labs in Houston, El Paso and Lubbock can even now check for the virus.

Whereas there are not any confirmed coronavirus instances in North Texas, the power to run assessments regionally quickens the combat to cease any potential unfold.

“If a person tests positive for virus, the first 48 hours is critical, because epidemiologists act as disease detectives,” defined Dallas County Decide Clay Jenkins. “They find people who’ve had contact with patient zero.”

To place issues in perspective, if there’s a individual already in self-isolation, primarily based on their journey outdoors the nation, in the event that they’ve been seen by a health care provider their lab samples will be despatched to DCHHS and relying on the backlog they may have outcomes with 24 hours that might finish their quarantine.

Along with Dallas County, DCHHS may even carry out assessments any specimens despatched to them from Collin, Ellis and Kaufman Counties. Officers say being able to check for the virus in plenty of North Texas counties will increase “regional preparedness in response to this emerging public health issue.”