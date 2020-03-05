tarek-el-moussa-on-how-his-daughter-got-him-through-divorce-from-christina-anstead

Tarek El Moussa is having “a number of enjoyable” together with his new solo internet hosting gig!

The fact star stopped by Day by day Pop on Thursday to dish on his new HGTV present Flipping 101, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m., and what it is like not having his ordinary internet hosting sidekick Christina Anstead by his facet.

“I’ve labored with my co-host Christina for I do not know like 9 seasons now, so after I obtained the chance to go off by myself, I simply actually took benefit of it and I noticed the chance,” he revealed. “So I gave it all the pieces I had and I believe the viewers is gonna adore it.”

El Moussa guarantees Flipping 101 will probably be “fully completely different” than Flip or Flop. “On this present I get to point out I am an skilled. I like doing issues my method,” the 38-year-old defined. “Clearly, on Flip or Flop we do not all the time get alongside.”