tarek-el-moussa-on-how-his-daughter-got-him-through-divorce-from-christina-anstead

Tarek El Moussa is having “a number of enjoyable” together with his new solo internet hosting gig!
The fact star stopped by Day by day Pop on Thursday to dish on his new HGTV present Flipping 101, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m., and what it is like not having his ordinary internet hosting sidekick Christina Anstead by his facet.
“I’ve labored with my co-host Christina for I do not know like 9 seasons now, so after I obtained the chance to go off by myself, I simply actually took benefit of it and I noticed the chance,” he revealed. “So I gave it all the pieces I had and I believe the viewers is gonna adore it.”
El Moussa guarantees Flipping 101 will probably be “fully completely different” than Flip or Flop. “On this present I get to point out I am an skilled. I like doing issues my method,” the 38-year-old defined. “Clearly, on Flip or Flop we do not all the time get alongside.”
El Moussa additionally obtained sincere about leaning on daughter Taylor throughout his 2018 divorce from Anstead. “I simply latched on to her with all the pieces I had. I used to be, one evening, at dwelling and we have been all collectively and the subsequent evening I am by myself,” he informed Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. “It was simply me and her and it was a unique expertise and I simply held on to her tight and after I was low I would consider her. I spent a lot time together with her and he or she would simply all the time inform me, ‘It is going to be OK.'”
El Moussa is now relationship Heather Rae Younger and divulges, “She is making a cameo look on Flipping 101 and I’m so enthusiastic about it.”
“She’s the very best, we have been having a good time,” El Moussa gushed. “The children love her and I am simply so enthusiastic about our future.”
So is marriage and youngsters of their future? “Properly, I would have to inform her about that earlier than I informed you about that,” El Moussa smiled.
