summer-walker-and-lil-boosie-face-backlash-over-coronavirus-comments

Summer season Walker is R&B’s new It Woman. Sadly, she has been within the media for extra unfavourable issues than constructive these days.

Simply weeks after she wished AIDS on the one who stole her property, the singer is being accused of being xenophobic for feedback she revamped the coronavirus.

The singer posted a video that was circulating on social media that portrayed folks in China allegedly purposely spreading the virus.

She posted an accompanying caption that learn: ‘That’s some trifling nasty a** s**t.’

After being advised that the video was outdated and used to unfold propaganda, followers warned her that it was harmful to share movies with out them being verified as a result of it welcomes extra xenophobic concepts which is a large downside whereas this virus spreads globally.

Summer season posted extra messages to her story.

‘Lol people so dumb, talking about I’m racist and that video was from a very long time in the past. It don’t matter if it was from 20 years in the past, backside line that s**t nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or inexperienced individual did that s**t, it’s nonetheless nasty. Lmao I actually don’t give a f**okay anymore that is app. It’s not that severe. For my label Ima simply delete all this s**t.’

humorous how summer time walker’s social anxiousness been REAL quiet ever because the racist and xenophobic facet of her jumped out. i’m simply tryna get some good r&b music from her however her dumbass nonetheless ain’t drained from operating her mouth 😭😭😭 cancelled. pic.twitter.com/YEKa2QrhSV — stream adjustments ₁₂₃₄⑤ (@etajbieber) March 4, 2020

Walker’s profile remains to be up however all of her posts are deleted.

In the meantime, rapper Lil Boosie. who consistently makes his controversial feedback clear, has made xenophobic feedback.

‘If you Chinese or Yang, don’t come round me. Philippines. I’m sorry.’

To date, the coronavirus has instilled panic and concern in most of the people when in actuality — there are lower than 200 confirmed circumstances.

The New York Instances experiences: ‘The number of known coronavirus cases in the United States continues to grow. As of Thursday morning, at least 163 patients with the illness had been treated in 18 states, according to a New York Times database.’

Hopefully, celebrities grow to be extra educated earlier than sharing their opinions with their thousands and thousands of followers.



