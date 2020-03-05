stranger-things’-noah-schnapp-is-still-not-over-meeting-zendaya

For Noah Schnapp, nothing was extra euphoric than assembly Zendaya.

On Tuesday, the Stranger Issues star stopped by The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and could not assist however gush over operating into Zendaya on the 2019 Individuals’s Alternative Awards again in October. Understanding host Jimmy Fallon was an enormous fan of the Euphoria star as nicely, Noah made certain to not go away a single element out.

“I simply…I keep in mind seeing her within the nook of my eye and strolling as much as her,” he recalled. “And I used to be actually, actually nervous and I used to be like, ‘Oh, my God. It is really her. That is the primary time I am assembly her.’ And she or he smelled nice. And she or he was so…she was so cute and she or he was, like, towered over me and she or he, like, bent down and she or he was like, ‘Hello, Noah,’ along with her little squeaky voice. Yeah, I keep in mind every little thing.”

A lot to Noah’s shock, Jimmy, who additionally attended the award present, noticed the second unfold in actual time.