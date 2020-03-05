stranger-things’-noah-schnapp-is-still-not-over-meeting-zendaya

Emma McIntyre/E! Leisure/NBCU Photograph Financial institution
For Noah Schnapp, nothing was extra euphoric than assembly Zendaya.
On Tuesday, the Stranger Issues star stopped by The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon and could not assist however gush over operating into Zendaya on the 2019 Individuals’s Alternative Awards again in October. Understanding host Jimmy Fallon was an enormous fan of the Euphoria star as nicely, Noah made certain to not go away a single element out.
“I simply…I keep in mind seeing her within the nook of my eye and strolling as much as her,” he recalled. “And I used to be actually, actually nervous and I used to be like, ‘Oh, my God. It is really her. That is the primary time I am assembly her.’ And she or he smelled nice. And she or he was so…she was so cute and she or he was, like, towered over me and she or he, like, bent down and she or he was like, ‘Hello, Noah,’ along with her little squeaky voice. Yeah, I keep in mind every little thing.”
A lot to Noah’s shock, Jimmy, who additionally attended the award present, noticed the second unfold in actual time.
“I used to be completely there once you guys met,” the late night time host stated. “I believe I used to be the man that sort of launched you a bit bit…You came to visit to me however you had been Zendaya. And I used to be like, ‘Noah, how are you, man?’ You are like, ‘Good, good, good. Yeah, every little thing’s good.’ And I am going, ‘Oh, yeah. Zendaya?'”
Assuring Noah that there have been no laborious emotions, Jimmy added, “However I sort of steered you over there like tai chi. You had been coming at me and I pushed you over. And you then met, and the remaining is historical past.”
Except for being a Zendaya superfan, Jimmy additionally seized the chance to speak about his love of Stranger Issues—significantly Noah’s bowl minimize: “The one factor I say that does all the time stay within the present is your character Will’s haircut. It is the most effective issues on tv.” And naturally, Jimmy had a photograph of will rocking his ‘80s-inspired wig to indicate the viewers.
Seeing Noah squirm as he checked out display screen seize, Jimmy requested the younger star if he’d pitched any new hairstyles to the writers. “Sure, I imply, I am unable to start to clarify—I actually ask them on a regular basis, like, ‘Why would not Will…perhaps he shaves his head?'” Wanting Noah to sport the bowl minimize perpetually, Jimmy chimed in, “It makes him, like, sort of weak or like Dorothy Hamill. One thing like that, perhaps?”
Watch Noah recall assembly Zendaya for the primary time and share his disdain for Will’s haircut within the hilarious video above!
(E! and NBC are each a part of the NBCUniversal household.)
