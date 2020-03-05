stephen-curry-to-play-in-first-game-since-october-against-raptors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors celebrity Stephen Curry will return to the lineup Thursday in opposition to the Toronto Raptors, the crew introduced. It is going to be the primary time Curry’s performed since breaking his left hand in October.

Stephen Curry will return to the lineup tomorrow evening in opposition to the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/BIYevShRs6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 5, 2020

Curry, typically mentioned to be itching to play whereas he sat out on the sidelines for months, was excited concerning the information over social media. He tweeted a humorous video of his face with a voice within the background exclaiming, “I’m baaaaaack!”

About time!!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/yVs6r4UTZI — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 5, 2020

Curry missed 58 consecutive video games after he injured his hand within the fifth recreation of the season in opposition to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors are presently the worst crew within the league, boasting a 14-48 document, however they’ve received two of their final three video games. Thursday’s recreation at house, a wildly completely different model of final 12 months’s NBA Finals, would be the first time Curry performs with newly acquired ahead Andrew Wiggins.

Earlier within the week, Curry practiced with the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, to get some lively contact and recreation velocity apply in earlier than his return.