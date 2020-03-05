stephen-curry-set-to-return-for-warriors-on-thursday-night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is scheduled to return from a greater than four-month absence with a damaged left hand to play for Golden State towards the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening.

The Warriors introduced Wednesday evening that Curry had been medically cleared to play and can be within the lineup Thursday in a rematch of final 12 months’s NBA Finals gained in six video games by Toronto. The 2-time NBA MVP missed 58 video games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 versus Phoenix.

He practiced Monday with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, then was recalled again to the NBA crew later within the day in a most anticipated promotion.

Curry, who turns 32 on March 14, had hoped to return final Sunday towards Washington however his timeline wasn’t too far delayed. He’s averaging 20.three factors, 6.5 assists and 5.zero rebounds over simply 4 video games this season. Golden State

Curry’s preliminary recreation again from harm additionally will probably be his first on the courtroom with Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired by the Warriors from Minnesota on Feb. 6 for guard D’Angelo Russell, guard Jacob Evans and ahead Omari Spellman.

“I’m very excited. I feel like everybody is,” Wiggins mentioned. “He’s the type of player that single handedly he’s going to come and change the way everyone plays for the better. So, I’m excited. He’s a game-changer.”

Wiggins is scoring 20.1 factors in his first 9 video games with the Warriors.

The Warriors have already dominated out Curry’s Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, for your entire season as he recovers from surgical procedure final July 2 to restore a torn ACL in his left knee suffered within the decisive Recreation 6 final June 13.