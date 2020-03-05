state-senate-approves-$30-million-for-emergency-disaster-relief-funding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Senate authorized a $30 million appropriation for the state’s Catastrophe Help Contingency Account on Thursday.

The invoice — authored by Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) — permits the state to offer quick help to assist communities get better from spring flooding, in addition to extreme thunderstorms, windstorms, tornadoes and different pure catastrophe.

It marks the primary invoice handed by the Senate within the 2020 legislative session, and the funding can be accessible with out the necessity for a particular legislative session.

“Obviously we are all hoping that this account will not have to be used, but it’s important we are prepared if a natural disaster does occur. I am proud of the bipartisan support for this bill, and I look forward to getting it to the governor’s desk for his signature,” Miller mentioned.

Since 2014, the Catastrophe Help Contingency Account has been used 40 instances within the aftermath of pure disasters, based on a launch from Senate Republicans. Main flooding final spring result in a $three million deficiency on the account.

The invoice would wipe out the deficiency and replenish the account forward of a spring that officers say could have an elevated probability for flooding within the Higher Mississippi River drainage space.