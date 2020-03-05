state-lawmakers-seek-to-block-seton-medical-center-closure-in-daly-city-amid-coronavirus-spread

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A bunch of state legislators on Thursday referred to as on Verity Well being Methods to reverse its resolution to shut Seton Medical Middle in Daly Metropolis, arguing that the closure will make it tougher for close by residents to get to a hospital and have an effect on the power to deal with coronavirus circumstances.

State Sens. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assemblymembers Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, launched a joint assertion concerning the hospital’s doable closure, which might come as quickly as subsequent week.

Along with requesting that Verity Well being Methods change its resolution concerning the hospital’s destiny, the legislators argued the corporate didn’t observe state legislation that requires 90-day discover when closing an emergency room.

“Verity Health System’s decision to close two facilities will have a terrible impact to our communities in the southern portion of San Francisco and northern San Mateo County,” the 4 legislators wrote of their assertion. “With COVID-19 posing a public health challenge and our homelessness crisis worsening — both of which are increasing trips to the ER — the closure of Seton Medical Center in Daly City is a huge problem for the community.”

Verity Well being declared chapter in 2018 and labored for a lot of 2019 on a sale settlement with the marketing consultant group Strategic International Administration which will have saved the well being care firm solvent.

That deal didn’t get carried out by its December deadline, nonetheless, and Verity Well being appeared to pivot to shuttering a few of its amenities, together with a hospital in Los Angeles and Seton Coastside in Moss Seaside.

The closure would power the roughly 27,000 individuals who use Seton Medical Middle every year to journey additional for pressing medical care, which might in the end result in overcrowding at close by hospitals. The group of legislators additionally famous that the closure would make it tougher to deal with homeless residents and present and future circumstances of novel coronavirus.

Nurses represented by the California Nurses Affiliation plan to carry a information convention and rally Friday morning to cease the medical middle’s closure. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, Daly Metropolis Metropolis Councilwoman Pamela DiGiovanni and Colma Mayor John Goodwin are anticipated to hitch the demonstration.

“With reports of a dangerous pandemic that is rapidly growing across California and poses a significant threat to our community, it is unconscionable that we could be facing the loss of our hospital with almost no public notice,” Seton Medical Middle intensive care nurse Phoebe Minkler mentioned.

Officers with Verity Well being Methods weren’t instantly out there to touch upon the doable closure.

