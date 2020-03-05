starbucks-won’t-fill-customers-personal-cups-because-of-coronavirus-concerns

Clients preferring to get their lattes, frappuccinos or different Starbucks drinks poured straight into private mugs or cups will now have to do this pouring themselves. Starbucks workers — in the intervening time, a minimum of — aren’t dealing with private drinkware.

The ever-present espresso chain is “pausing” its coverage of permitting prospects to make use of private cups within the wake of the unfold of the brand new coronavirus, COVID-19. Denver Submit staffers in Westminster and New Mexico had been turned down when looking for to make use of their very own cups in Starbucks shops this week.

The coverage change was formally introduced by Starbucks govt vp Rossann Williams in a letter revealed on the corporate’s web site on Tuesday. An organization spokeswoman stated it applies to all shops within the U.S. and Canada. The corporate is “optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” the spokeswoman stated.

Starbucks can also be “pausing” the usage of reusable for-here mugs and cups in its shops in goals of higher limiting the unfold of germs, in accordance with Williams’s letter. Clients who usher in their very own cups or ask for for-here cups will nonetheless be given a 10-cent low cost on these orders, in accordance with the letter.