southwest-airlines-drops-revenue-estimates-$200m-$300m-because-of-coronavirus

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The coronavirus is having a adverse influence on Dallas-based Southwest Airways earnings.

Southwest minimize its income expectations due to a lower in demand for airline tickets and a rise in journey cancellations — believed to be because of the unfold of COVID-19.

In a report back to the Securities and Change Fee Southwest mentioned —

“Based on these recent revenue trends, which are currently expected to impact the remainder of March 2020, the Company now estimates its first quarter 2020 operating revenues to be negatively impacted.”

The airline estimates its income for the quarter will drop between $200 and $300 million. The corporate’s complete working income for the primary quarter final 12 months was $5.15 billion.

Southwest inventory was down about 5% in Thursday buying and selling.

Executives from Southwest, Fort Price-based American Airways, United Airways and JetBlue Airways met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to debate issues concerning the influence the virus was having on journey.