south-philadelphia-residents-protest-safe-injection-sites-at-mayor-jim-kenney’s-budget-address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — South Philadelphia residents are current at Mayor Jim Kenney’s funds handle to confront him relating to a possible protected injection web site within the metropolis. The mayor is presenting his proposed funds for the upcoming yr and five-year plan to Metropolis Council Thursday at Metropolis Corridor.

RIGHT NOW: South Philly neighbors pack @PhillyMayor’s funds handle to confront him on the Protected Injection Websites. @SteveLindsayCBS pic.twitter.com/4BZXxUTybo — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 5, 2020

It’s no shock South Philly residents confirmed as much as the funds handle. Over the weekend, protected injection web site protesters vowed to maintain up the strain with a purpose to maintain protected injection websites out of South Philadelphia and different neighborhoods within the metropolis.

“There is no victory dance in City Hall,” Stand Up South Philly and Take Our Streets Again founder Anthony Giordano mentioned over the weekend. “We’ll follow you through the ends of the earth, we’ll follow you to any neighborhood.”

Plans to place a protected injection web site in Structure Well being Plaza have been canceled final week following the uproar in the neighborhood.