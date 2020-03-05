sonoma-county-confirms-new-case-of-coronavirus-from-mexico-cruise-ship

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Well being officers in Sonoma County confirmed a second case of presumptive coronavirus an infection in a affected person who was on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

The Sonoma County Division of Well being Companies stated the affected person, together with one other affected person from the cruise ship, had been in isolation rooms at a hospital.

The division obtained a listing of 78 Sonoma County residents who had been on the Grand Princess cruise between Feb. 11-21, DHS spokesman Rohish Lal stated.

Twenty-five of the 78 individuals took the shuttle again to Sonoma County and two of them examined constructive for the virus. The Division of Well being Companies is contacting the shuttle passengers to make them conscious of the constructive instances, Lal stated.

The cruise passengers’ 14-day window of threat from the virus publicity will finish Friday night, and if the passengers haven’t exhibited signs by then, they are going to be thought of not a threat from the publicity on the cruise, Lal stated.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will talk about the county’s response to the specter of the novel coronavirus. The board ratified a Declaration of Native Emergency and a Public Well being Emergency on Wednesday.

Sonoma County Well being Officer Dr. Celeste Philip stated the county hopes to obtain take a look at kits for the virus this week. Checks of specimens at present have been performed in a lab domestically in Richmond or nationally on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention in Atlanta.

The county has established a 211 telephone line for residents with questions concerning the virus, and its Emergency Operations Middle was activated Tuesday and is partially open.

“We’re getting a barrage of calls from people who think they are infected,” Board Chair Susan Gorin stated.





