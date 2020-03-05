sonam-kapoor-ahuja-has-an-adorable-way-to-wish-sister-rhea-kapoor-on-her-birthday

It is Rhea Kapoor’s birthday at present and the producer daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s youthful sister has been showered with needs on her massive day at present. Sonam, who shares an especially robust bond together with her sister Rhea, not solely wished her but in addition shared some lovely photos of Rhea on her social media deal with.

Sharing some throwback photos of Rhea, Sonam revealed that although she can’t be together with her sister on her massive day, she misses her very a lot. The photographs posted by Sonam showcase completely different shades and moods of Rhea. Check out the publish beneath.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja too wished his sister-in-law by sharing an image of Rhea from his marriage ceremony to want her on her special occasion. He captioned the image as, ‘RheeBee! ï¸Â … she hides it well but she’s essentially the most giving particular person I do know. @rheakapoor Pleased Birthday!’

We want Rhea Kapoor a really completely happy birthday and hope she has an incredible yr forward!