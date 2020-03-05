smoke-returns!

Smoke is hoping to kiss the bricks yet one more time.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #Four Mobil 1 Ford, celebrates with crew proprietor, Tony Stewart, after profitable the Monster Power NASCAR Cup Sequence Massive Machine Vodka 400 on the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 08, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Picture by Matt Sullivan/Getty Photos)

NASCAR Corridor of Famer driver Tony Stewart introduced plans Wednesday to drive within the Xfinity Sequence race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Sequence champion and 2020 Corridor of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 14-turn, 2.44-mile highway course.

The 48-year-old Indiana native has competed in 18 Brickyard 400s, 5 Indianapolis 500s and 4 IROC Sequence races on the famed monitor. He’s a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (2005, 2007) and a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Corridor of Fame. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2016 season.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” stated Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indy. “The date is already circled on my calendar.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart of United States prepares to drive the No.14 Haas Automation Ford Mustang in an indication run throughout previews forward of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Picture by Dan Istitene/Getty Photos)

Stewart has eight road-course wins within the Cup Sequence, trailing solely Jeff Gordon, and notched his 49th and remaining profession victory in 2016 at Sonoma Raceway in California.

The Indiana 150 will mark Stewart’s 95th begin within the Xfinity Sequence and his first for the reason that profitable the 2013 season opener at Daytona Worldwide Speedway. It additionally will mark Stewart’s first NASCAR begin for the reason that 2016 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“People sometimes say, ‘We miss seeing you behind the wheel,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, you’ve just got to go to different places now,’” stated Stewart, who has 23 wins in an assortment of dash automotive races since retiring as a full-time NASCAR driver. “I’m racing 100 times a year in a sprint car, but seeing some of these road-course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – piqued my interest a bit. … All of it has led me back to the place I’ve always called home – Indy.”

© 2020 Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.