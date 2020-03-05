skier-at-eldora-dies-after-crashing-into-tree-on-thursday

A skier died Thursday after crashing right into a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort exterior Nederland.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Workplace officers mentioned the 37-year-old man was discovered “critically injured” on the Corona Ski run at midday Thursday.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the affected person, however the man was declared lifeless on the scene.

The coroner’s workplace will launch the title of the skier as soon as his household has been notified and conduct an investigation to find out the trigger and method of demise.

The sheriff’s workplace may also conduct an investigation, however officers mentioned there isn’t any foul play suspected presently.

The person is the second individual to die this yr at Eldora following a crash. Rodney Smith, 55, was airlifted from the ski space on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 1 after additionally crashing right into a tree.