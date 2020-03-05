shortages-on-health,-cleaning-supplies:-caregivers-without-necessary-items

(CBS DETROIT) – Proper now there’s a nation-wide scarcity of face masks, hand sanitizer and even distilled water.

Michigan caregivers say the scarcity is hurting their capacity to assist individuals as a result of they use related merchandise on a traditional foundation.

One caregiver in Southfield says she’s having hassle discovering distilled water she makes use of for a affected person.

Many shoppers say they’re stocking up now earlier than the coronavirus involves Michigan.

Well being officers say when it does the group might want to assist one another.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.