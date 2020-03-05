shields:-sorry-taylor,-i’m-no-1





















Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields admires Katie Taylor however thinks the Irish fighter has work to do to succeed in her stage

Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields admits she is a fan of Katie Taylor however believes there is no such thing as a contest with regards to deciding who’s the most effective pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Shields, who calls herself the GWOAT (biggest ladies of all time), is the WBC and WBO light-middleweight champion and can be certainly one of solely seven fighters to carry the 4 main world titles – WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – on the similar time.

The 24-year-old is unbeaten in 10 skilled fights and have become the quickest boxer in historical past to win titles in three completely different weight lessons with victory over Ivana Habazin in January.

“Boxing is very easy for me, sadly. I don’t imply to be cocky. The promoters don’t like that I stroll by different ladies nevertheless it’s not my fault that I’m so good.” Claressa Shields

Taylor made her personal historical past in November final 12 months, turning into solely the third Irish fighter to win world titles in two divisions when stepping as much as super-lightweight for the primary time in her profession with an unanimous resolution victory over Christina Linardatou.

“I like the best way she fights, I’ve been a fan of her since I used to be youthful,” Shields instructed Sky Sports activities Information.

Taylor claimed the WBO super-lightweight title with victory over Christina Linardatou in November

“She has an issue with stress fighters. All her group must do is acknowledge that and if she fixes that then me and her may be in competitors about who’s [the best] pound-for-pound.

“Proper now, I am pound-for-pound the most effective and Katie Taylor is second.”

Shields out to ‘search and destroy’ Ali

Laila Ali, pictured together with her iconic father, is retired however hinted at a comeback to combat Shields

Shields has entertained the prospect of combating former champion Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali.

Ali, who was undefeated in 24 skilled fights and claimed the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA super-middleweight belts earlier than retiring in 2007, has hinted at a return to the ring to face Shields.

“She [Ali] wished $5m and I wished $10m for the winner,” Shields mentioned. “It is the combat that everybody desires to see so all someone has to do is put the cash up and we’ll each present up and provides one another hell.

“I take the hardest challenges and combat in opposition to the most effective ladies. With that perspective, I’ll all the time be doing one thing huge. I am light-years forward of my time.

“Being a lady fighter, I can not simply go on the market and manhandle a lady, I should be very strategic: Use my expertise, head motion and defence, then search and destroy.”

Shields is eyeing a possible combat in London in opposition to Savannah Marshall

Additionally on Shields’ radar is unbeaten British fighter Savannah Marshall. The previous world beginner champion, nicknamed ‘Silent Assasin’, is searching for a possible title combat in April.

Marshall defeated Shields on the best way to successful a world beginner gold and will quickly renew her rivalry with the American star.

“I’ve instructed Savannah and her group that I am prepared to combat her over right here within the UK,” Shields mentioned.

“She is the one lady to ever defeat me after I was 17 and I would like that win again.”

Shields has reportedly begun coaching for a possible change from the boxing ring to the MMA octagon.

Requested about these rumours, Shields confirmed there was particular curiosity, including: “Boxing is very easy for me, sadly. I do not imply to be cocky. The promoters don’t love that I stroll by different ladies nevertheless it’s not my fault that I am so good.

“I prepare like an animal within the ring. There’s no person that may beat me as a result of I prepare arduous for everyone.”