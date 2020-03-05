shannade-clermont-is-fresh-out-the-slammer!

TSR Contemporary Out: Shannade Clermont is celebrating in the present day after she was launched from jail after being sentenced to a yr for pleading responsible to fraud.

Shannade was greeted by her twin Shannon and some others in what seemed to be an emotional reunion along with her family members. Tears had been shed as she embraced her twin in a video posted to the Clermont Twins account. You may watch the video under:

We completely reported that the previous “Bad Girls Club” star and Yeezy mannequin was sentenced to serve a yr in jail again in April, so it seems she was launched sooner than anticipated. Shannade really didn’t begin serving her sentence till June.

She pleaded responsible to creating and making an attempt greater than $20,000 in fraudulent purchases. Shannade was accused of utilizing debit card data she stole from a person who died through the course of a prostitution date along with her again in 2017, in line with the U.S. Lawyer for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman.

She pleaded responsible to 1 depend of wire fraud in November 2018 earlier than U.S. District Choose Naomi Reice Buchwald.

Berman issued the next assertion about Shannade’s sentencing: “Former reality TV ‘Bad Girl’ Shannade Clermont lived up to her on-screen persona, as she admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment. When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases. As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and has now landed her in federal prison.”

Shannade admitted that she stole the debit card data after the sufferer handed out through the prostitution date. She then mentioned she used the stolen debit card data to make or his loss of life, together with to pay her hire and telephone payments, to buy flights, and to make a number of on-line purchases of 1000’s of {dollars} of luxurious clothes and different merchandise, together with, amongst different gadgets, Valentino footwear, a Phillip Plein jacket, Beats headphones, in addition to a present certificates at a magnificence salon.

She admitted to committing the crime “at least in part due to the stress of keeping up her public image,” officers mentioned. As a part of her plea deal, she was additionally sentenced to a few years of supervised launch and was ordered to forfeit greater than $5,700 and pay $4,696.40 in restitution.

We’ll hold you posted on any updates in her case.