serena-williams-to-guest-judge-project-runway’s-season-18-finale!-see-a-first-look

Challenge Runway is enlisting some A-list expertise for his or her huge finale!

E! Information has an unique sneak peek at subsequent week’s half two of the Challenge Runway season 18 finale, which welcomes movie star visitor decide Serena Williams to the fashionable panel (half one airs tonight at 9 p.m.).

The preview offers followers a primary have a look at host Karlie Kloss introducing, “the best tennis participant of all time, creator of her personal line S by Serena and throughout revolutionary lady, Serena Williams,” earlier than the ultimate 4 designers Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer present their collections on the runway.

“Our designers have been ready for today their total careers,” Karlie provides. “We recognize you all becoming a member of us in the present day to assist rejoice their dedication and their lovely work.”