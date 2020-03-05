see-kristin-cavallari’s-sweet-speech-for-husband-jay-cutler-during-their-”2nd-honeymoon-in-italy”

Very Cavallari goes to Italy!

On this clip from tonight’s all-new episode, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler get pleasure from a “second honeymoon” in Italy. Throughout final week’s Very Cavallari, the Unusual James mogul determined to trace down her Italian roots after a genealogist uncovered lengthy misplaced relations in Monterado.

“Tomorrow we’re gonna meet Fabio and my distant cousin Francesco. We’re gonna do a number of analysis on the Cavallari title and the place all of my household is from,” the True Roots creator shares in a confessional. “I am actually excited to go and find out about my ancestors and I actually wish to do one thing to honor my brother. I am not precisely positive what that’s but, however I do know that I wish to do one thing.”

Beforehand, The Hills star apprehensive her late brother Michael was the “final Cavallari.” As E! readers certainly recall, the Laguna Seaside veteran tragically misplaced her brother to hypothermia following a automotive accident in December 2015.