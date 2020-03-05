sebastian-stan-called-‘drama-queen’-for-taking-extreme-precautions-due-to-coronavirus

WENN/Phil Lewis

The Marvel actor takes a selfie as he’s actually coated from head to toe in a bid to forestall a run-in with the lethal sickness whereas touring to Europe.

Mar 6, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Sebastian Stan raised eyebrows amongst followers on Instagram when he confirmed off his makes an attempt to keep away from coronavirus with a set of maximum well being precautions.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor, 37, was aboard a Delta airways flight to Europe when he shared a hilarious selfie, exhibiting him sporting a face masks masking his mouth and nostril, a watch masks and a hooded sweatshirt.

The star additionally donned black gloves, and had a pillow throughout his chest and a white blanket wrapped round his shoulders.

“Thanks @delta for getting me to Europe safely…#BuckytakesEurope,” the “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” actor captioned the snap, which additionally reveals him holding a glass of white wine.

Whereas buddies together with Jessica Chastain wrote, “Haha OMG,” and Cara Santana hinted she was “lifeless” with three coffin emojis, different followers poked enjoyable at Sebastian’s excessive preventative measures.

“That is..extremely dramatic,” one fan wrote, whereas one other certainly one of his followers responded, “are you okay?”

A 3rd fan penned, “Oh my god SO FRICKING DRAMATIC. Such a drama queen,” whereas one other requested, “What sort of American clownery is that this Sebastian?”

Stan’s precautions come as greater than 96,000 instances of coronavirus have been confirmed internationally, killing greater than 3,000 folks.