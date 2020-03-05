scandal-stars-reunite-for-important-international-women’s-day-message

They’re again, Gladiators!

The ladies of ABC’s Scandal have reunited, and for an excellent trigger. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Younger, Katie Lowes and collection creator Shonda Rhimes seem in a brand new PSA selling gender equality and feminine empowerment for Worldwide Girls’s Day, which is that this Sunday.

The #WomenEqual advert was launched on Thursday and was filmed as a part of the anti-poverty humanitarian group CARE’s marketing campaign to elevate consciousness for girls and ladies world wide who’re at the moment dwelling in humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergencies. The PSA urges individuals to signal a petition to point out their assist for the Protected From the Begin Act.

“Some individuals would say, ‘I do not belong right here,'” Washington says within the PSA. “I consider in a world the place girls are equal.”

“When girls have equal alternatives, societies and economies thrive,” Younger says.

The advert additionally addresses the #MeToo motion to curb sexual misconduct of ladies.

“Worst of all, relating to assault and sexual violence, too typically, we’re ridiculed, pushed to the aspect and never believed,” the ladies say.

“However I will not stand for that,” Washington says.