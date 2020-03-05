scandal-stars-reunite-for-important-international-women’s-day-message

CARE
They’re again, Gladiators!
The ladies of ABC’s Scandal have reunited, and for an excellent trigger. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Younger, Katie Lowes and collection creator Shonda Rhimes seem in a brand new PSA selling gender equality and feminine empowerment for Worldwide Girls’s Day, which is that this Sunday.
The #WomenEqual advert was launched on Thursday and was filmed as a part of the anti-poverty humanitarian group CARE’s marketing campaign to elevate consciousness for girls and ladies world wide who’re at the moment dwelling in humanitarian crises, conflicts and emergencies. The PSA urges individuals to signal a petition to point out their assist for the Protected From the Begin Act.
“Some individuals would say, ‘I do not belong right here,'” Washington says within the PSA. “I consider in a world the place girls are equal.”
“When girls have equal alternatives, societies and economies thrive,” Younger says.
The advert additionally addresses the #MeToo motion to curb sexual misconduct of ladies.
“Worst of all, relating to assault and sexual violence, too typically, we’re ridiculed, pushed to the aspect and never believed,” the ladies say.
“However I will not stand for that,” Washington says.
Watch the #WomenEqual PSA starring the ladies of Scandal under:
“It’s an honor to inform the tales of ladies who’ve endured unimaginable ache and emerge from it with grace and resolve to make the world higher,” Washington stated in a press release offered by CARE. “I am so grateful to be part of this marketing campaign and hope that it evokes others to hitch us within the battle on behalf of ladies and ladies all over the place.”
Scandal aired for seven seasons on ABC till 2018. Members of the forged have reunited a number of occasions since then.
And prepare for one more mini reunion; At 1:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Younger will reunite with Scandal star Tony Goldwyn for a Fb Dwell dialog in regards to the want for males to take part in battle for gender equality.
Watch E! Information weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
