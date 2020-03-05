santa-rosa-homeless-encampment-fire-ignites-blaze-at-nearby-auto-body-shop

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — An early morning fireplace at a Santa Rosa homeless encampment shortly unfold Thursday to a close-by auto physique store, damaging the outside of the constructing and burning vehicles inside earlier than it was introduced underneath management, authorities stated.

Fireplace officers stated they acquired a name at 1:18 a.m. reporting the blaze on Frazier Ave. and Lotus Ct. Arriving firefighters found the blaze had jumped from the homeless encampment to close by shrubbery and was scorching the aspect of an auto physique store.

The unfold of the blaze was slowed by the steel clad industrial constructing. As soon as entry was made into the constructing, fireplace crews aggressively extinguished the blaze that had unfold into the storage. A number of vehicles and numerous instruments and gear have been burning inside.

Nobody was on the enterprise on the time of the hearth. No accidents have been reported on the homeless encampment or among the many firefighters.

The blaze was contained in about 30 minutes. The auto physique store suffered important smoke, warmth and fireplace harm. Injury to the constructing is estimated to be $400,000 with roughly an extra lack of $50,000 price of contents.

The reason for the hearth remained underneath investigation.