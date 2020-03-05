santa-clara-county-confirms-6-new-coronavirus-cases;-tech-firms-urged-to-cancel-non-essential-travel

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County well being officers introduced Thursday that six extra sufferers throughout the county have examined constructive for the COVID-19 pressure of the coronavirus and requested Silicon Valley tech corporations to cancel all non-essential enterprise journey.

James Williams, the appearing director of the county’s emergency operations heart, mentioned the variety of county residents who now have been recognized with the sickness has risen to 20 — by far probably the most in anybody county within the state. As a state, California now has extra then 60 confirmed circumstances.

Santa Clara introduced an area medical emergency associated to the outbreak on Feb. third. Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a statewide state of emergency on Wednesday.

The six new circumstances are three males and three ladies. 4 of the brand new sufferers had been beneath dwelling quarantine, the others had been hospitalized. No different particulars had been launched.

Williams mentioned of 20 confirmed circumstances within the county, 4 had been journey associated, 9 had been involved with different coronavirus sufferers and 7 had been acquired throughout the neighborhood.

“Of the 20 cases,” Williams mentioned. “One has recovered, but many are home with very mild or no symptoms of the illness at all.”

Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s public well being officers, mentioned her workplace was issuing new suggestions in mild of the rising variety of circumstances.

“As we test more people, we are finding more cases,” she mentioned. “We will continue to find more cases and we expected the case numbers to increase in the days to come. Our cases to date, indicate to us, the risk of exposure to the virus in our community is increasing.”

Uncooked Video: Santa Clara County Coronavirus Developments – Press Convention

The brand new suggestions, Cody mentioned, had been meant to gradual the unfold of the illness and to guard these most weak to an infection and extreme sickness.

“The recommendations we are making today will have a tremendous impact on the lives of people living in our community,” Cody mentioned. “But these are very important.”

Employers ought to take steps to make it extra possible for his or her staff to work in ways in which reduce shut contact with massive numbers of individuals.

Employers ought to:

Droop nonessential worker journey

Reduce the variety of staff working inside arm’s size of each other, together with minimizing or canceling massive in-person conferences and conferences.

Urge staff to remain dwelling when they’re sick and maximize flexibility in sick depart advantages.

Not require a physician’s be aware for workers which might be sick as healthcare workplaces could also be very busy and unable to supply that documentation instantly.



Contemplate use of telecommuting choices for applicable staff.

Contemplate staggering begin and finish occasions to scale back massive numbers of individuals coming collectively on the similar time.

New Steering for Individuals Internet hosting Mass Gatherings and Giant Neighborhood Occasions

Presently, we advocate suspending or canceling mass gatherings and huge neighborhood occasions the place massive numbers of individuals are inside arm’s size of each other. For those who can’t keep away from bringing teams of individuals collectively:

Urge anybody who’s sick to not attend.

Encourage those that are at larger danger for severe sickness to not attend.

Attempt to discover methods to offer folks extra bodily area in order that they aren’t in shut contact as a lot as attainable.

Encourage attendees to observe elevated hygiene, resembling — Washing their fingers typically with cleaning soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If cleaning soap and water will not be obtainable, alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be utilized in a pinch

Keep away from shut contact with different folks

Keep away from touching your eyes, nostril, and mouth

Masking their cough or sneeze with a tissue – if obtainable – or into their elbow

Clear surfaces with normal cleaners.

A number of tech corporations have already been cancelling occasions and journey. Fb cancelled a pair key conferences and Google introduced Tuesday that it plans to cancel its upcoming I/O builders convention in Might resulting from considerations in regards to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Apple and Netflix joined social media mainstays Fb and Twitter in citing coronavirus fears for cancelling plans to ship its staff to and participate within the annual life-style, tech, leisure and music competition — South by Southwest — in Austin later this month.

In line with Each day Selection, Netflix has cancelled 5 movie screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence. The streaming firm had deliberate to display screen 5 movies together with characteristic movie “Uncorked,” and 4 documentaries: “A Secret Love,” “L.A. Originals,” “Mucho Mucho Amor” “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.”

Apple, in the meantime, additionally has cancelled plans to debut three Apple TV+ originals on the Austin gathering.

In an Tuesday look on CBSN Bay Space, CNET Senior Editor Claire Reilly mentioned each Fb and Twitter thought-about the dangers posed by journey and huge gatherings through the present coronavirus outbreak and determined to cancel their plans.

“Companies are beginning to realize this isn’t a problem in just one part of the world,” Reilly mentioned. “They are doing something to make sure their staff is safe and that they are not making the problem worse. We’ve seen both Twitter and Facebook pull out of the South By Southwest conference in Austin.”

“This (SXSW) is kind of an advertising, cultural, rock music — it’s where all the cool people go I’m told. But what we seen them (Facebook and Twitter) do is (determine) that it’s not worth risking their employees safety.”