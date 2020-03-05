san-mateo-county-holds-emotional-meeting-about-closing-seton-medical-center

DALY CITY (KPIX 5) — Seton Medical Middle’s house owners might announce its closure in a number of days, a San Mateo county supervisor stated Wednesday forward of an emotionally charged assembly to debate how the county might save the hospital.

“The devastation that’s going to occur is going to be tremendous,” stated Supervisor David Canepa. “We’re going to have emergency rooms throughout the county that are stressed, people who need care, especially those who are elderly communities of color, this is a tragedy.”

Supervisors held a examine session Wednesday evening to speak about both partnering with the hospital’s house owners or buying it altogether as a way to hold its doorways from closing. Santa Clara County leaders had been capable of save San Jose’s O’Connor Hopsital and Gilroy’s St. Louise Regional Middle by buying them from the struggling Verity, which owns Seton Medical Middle.

Verity has filed chapter, however, in keeping with Canepa, has rejected at the least two bids from potential patrons who need to proceed working Seton as a hospital.

Frustration has boiled over in the previous few weeks as county leaders really feel an absence of transparency from Verity and Seton.

Canepa advised the group that packed metropolis corridor that they’d invited Verity’s CEO to the assembly, however he was a no present. As an alternative, Verity’s legal professional attended, however advised the room that he wasn’t allowed to reply Canepa’s questions in regards to the hospital’s doable closure subsequent week.

“You know that I cannot talk to you or the audience about attorney client privilege communications,” the legal professional stated. “I have ethical obligations as a member of the state bar, I can’t do what you’re asking me to do. I know this is entertaining, but I can’t answer questions about my communications with my client.”

The room was full of a lot of Seton’s workers who puzzled whether or not they would quickly be shedding their jobs. Many stood as much as communicate and plea to supervisors to assist save Seton, in addition to tackle Verity’s legal professional.

“Shame on you,” stated one lady who recognized herself as a Seton nurse. “We know what Verity has done, they are crooks.”

Canepa stated he believes the house owners of Seton are appearing on “greed” with plans to promote the large property to make a revenue. The supervisors introduced they’d maintain a particular assembly on Friday for the reason that examine session didn’t enable them to make any selections on their subsequent step.

Seton, which is town’s largest employer and sees at the least 20,000 sufferers a yr in its emergency room alone, serves many low-income residents, in keeping with Canepa. He stated its closure would power many sufferers exterior the county, which might push them farther from their houses and relations.

“The county has a responsibility to make additional contributions and see what we can do, if worse comes to worse, acquire the hospital,” Canepa stated.