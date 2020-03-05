san-jose-mayor-touts-passage-of-tax-to-fund-affordable-housing,-homeless-services

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Tuesday’s election outcomes confirmed a majority of San Jose’s voters supporting Measure E, a property sale transaction tax that may fund homelessness companies and reasonably priced housing growth.

With all precincts reporting, 53.75 % of voters authorised of the tax, which can apply to the sale of properties valued at greater than $2 million. The tax is anticipated to internet town between $30 million and $70 million every year, serving as a devoted funding supply for reasonably priced housing growth.

“I am proud to serve a compassionate community, committed to ensuring that we don’t leave our neighbors behind,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo mentioned in a information launch.

San Jose’s 2019 Level-In-Time rely of homeless residents discovered town has an estimated unsheltered inhabitants of greater than 6,000. That quantity has ballooned for the reason that state eradicated redevelopment funding, an annual $50 million funding supply that town had beforehand used for reasonably priced housing growth.

One-tenth of Measure E funding might be used for homelessness prevention and rental help and one other 10 % might be used for rent-restricted forgivable loans and help with down funds and first-time homeownership alternatives.

The opposite 80 % of the measure’s funding will assist the event of reasonably priced housing for low-income and very low-income residents.

“Ending the homelessness and affordable housing crises will take all of us coming together and rowing in the same direction,” Liccardo mentioned. “Voters have voiced loud and clear they are joining us in this ambitious goal.”

The tax is anticipated to enter impact July 1.

