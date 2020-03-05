san-francisco-health-officials-confirm-city’s-first-two-cases-of-coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Well being officers in San Francisco on Thursday morning introduced the town’s first two confirmed instances of coronavirus an infection that have been doubtless caught by neighborhood transmission.

The announcement got here throughout a Thursday morning press convention with Mayor London Breed and San Francisco Division of Well being Director Dr. Grant Colfax.

The instances have been first reported to the San Francisco Division of Well being earlier Thursday morning, in keeping with Colfax.

The 2 coronavirus sufferers are being handled in isolation at separate hospitals in San Francisco. The instances are unrelated and neither particular person has a historical past of journey to coronavirus sizzling spots or contact with individuals recognized to be contaminated with the coronavirus, Colfax mentioned.

“These cases are like other cases we are seeing and are indicative of community transmission,” mentioned Colfax.

One affected person is a person in his 90’s who’s in severe situation, partially because of underlying well being points. The second affected person is a lady in her 40’s who’s in honest situation.

“All appropriate precautions for the patients, visitors and hospital staff are being taken,” Dr. Colfax mentioned. “The health department has informed the patients’ families this morning and is investigating the patients’ history and contacts to protect the health of individuals and help slow the spread of the virus in the community.”

Colfax and Mayor Breed each spoke a couple of rise in xenophobia targeted on the Asian neighborhood that has accompanied the unfold of the coronavirus and discouraged any discrimination towards any group because of COVID-19 considerations.

“This disease does not discriminate,” mentioned Breed. “We know that when there is a stigma attached to a particular group of people, especially around such an important health issue, it’s less likely that people will be willing to come forward.”

The press convention additionally addressed the scenario with the Grand Princess, the cruise ship at the moment off the coast of California with potential coronavirus instances.

Mary Ellen Carroll, the San Francisco Director of the Division of Emergency Administration, mentioned 35 of these aboard had proven flu-like signs throughout the 15-day cruise.

“Many of those people have recovered and are no longer showing flu-like symptoms,” she mentioned. “Once we have results from the (coronavirus) tests (that will be run Thursday), the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth. That location needs to provide for the safety of the surrounding community as well as the passengers.”

“The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations including San Francisco,” she added.

The mayor additionally introduced that the town’s Emergency Operations Middle has been activated and guaranteed residents that metropolis officers have been ready to cope with the coronavirus in San Francisco.