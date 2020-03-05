salman-khan-bags-the-spot-of-the-highest-paid-actor-in-the-brand-space

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of many greatest stars that Indian cinema has ever seen. As he continues to interrupt data on the box-office, it looks like this development isn’t just restricted to the flicks. Whereas the actor already is the face of a number of manufacturers, he not too long ago made one other addition to the listing by signing a Chinese language cellular model. The telephone model wished to broaden their market in India and determined to money in on Salman’s recognition by bringing him on board.

Salman has already shot for his or her marketing campaign in and we hear that Salman was paid a hefty sum for his time. A supply was quoted by a tabloid, “Salman shot for the industrial at Mehboob Studio in Bandra final month. The celebrity has charged a whopping Rs 7 crore per day for the shoot and it’s being touted as the best price paid to a Bollywood star for a model endorsement. Nevertheless, understanding that he enjoys a large fan base in India, the top honchos have been comfortable to shell out the sum. Salman has additionally allotted 4 to 5 days for the model’s subsequent promotional exercise, for which he will probably be paid the identical price.”

With this, he not solely is the best paid actor in Bollywood but in addition the best paid actor within the model area.