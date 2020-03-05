‘sa-distraught-at-world-cup-exit’

Nadine de Klerk tries to course of South Africa’s defeat to Australia

South Africa Girls’s captain Dane van Niekerk says her aspect are “fairly distraught” after shedding within the semi-finals of a significant match as soon as once more.

The Proteas misplaced a rain-affected T20 World Cup semi-final to Australia in Sydney on Thursday because the hosts and four-time champions secured a gathering with India in Sunday’s last on the MCG.

South Africa have been thrashed by England within the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2014, whereas they misplaced within the final 4 of the 50-over World Cup to England in 2017 and Australia in 2000.

“We simply did not recover from that hurdle of the semi-final. Everyone’s hurting, and that hurts me. The group is sort of distraught in the mean time,” Van Niekerk informed the ICC’s official web site.

“We felt if we needed to go to the ultimate we needed to beat the most effective on this planet. Everyone was up and about and I can’t fault my team-mates one bit in any side of their recreation.

“I assumed tonight was the evening nevertheless it wasn’t meant to be. I had a relaxed coronary heart. Once I got here to the bottom, it doesn’t matter what occurred, rain or shine, I used to be actually calm.

“The tradition of the group is unbelievable. This group’s unbelievable. I want you guys may very well be within the altering room with us on a regular basis.”

South Africa have been set a revised goal of 98 from 13 overs after the match had been delayed by a downpour after Australia posted 134-5 on the SCG.

The Proteas ended on 92-5 – Laura Wolvaardt unbeaten on 41 from 27 deliveries – as their winless run in opposition to Australia in all codecs stretched to 20 matches.

“[Wolvaardt] really apologised for not getting the final runs however she could not have executed something extra,” added Van Niekerk. “She’s been good, my choose of the match.

“Laura is a brilliant child. She loves the sport of cricket. The actual fact she gave up drugs to play cricket says lots. She desires to bat on a regular basis and will get upset when she would not bat.”

South Africa – who will host the following Girls’s T20 World Cup in 2022 – have been applauded by Australia captain Meg Lanning after the thrilling semi-final.

“You’ll be able to by no means relaxation and suppose you have acquired it within the bag, not even with the previous few balls,” stated Lanning. “South Africa performed very well, took it proper to the top.

“They acquired momentum with each bat and ball and fought again very well. It was a tricky recreation and I really feel for them, they’ve had a extremely good match.”

