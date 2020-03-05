russell-tanguay-is-running-for-the-american-liver-foundation-after-almost-dying-from-an-infection

In our “Why I’m Running” collection, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. When you’re working the marathon, you’ll be able to share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Title: Russell Tanguay



Age: 35



From: Boston, Massachusetts

After nearly dying from a liver an infection, Russell Tanguay is working the Boston Marathon for the American Liver Basis. —Russell Tanguay

January 27, 2017: Nearly died on account of issues from a bacterial an infection in my liver.

February 2017: Left hospital.

April 1, 2017: Completed formal therapy.

October 7, 2018: Ran my first marathon!

April 20, 2020: Operating my sixth marathon in my house metropolis – BOSTON!

I’ve all the time worn my coronary heart on my sleeve and I’m an open e-book. Since then, I’ve achieved my finest to encompass myself with these people that make me a greater individual and benefiting from each second. Cliche? Possibly. Nevertheless it’s real and actual.

I’m working the with the American Liver Basis Liver Life Problem as a result of it’s so private to me in my present house metropolis of Boston. Not as a result of I’m succesful, however as a result of I can. I’m nonetheless right here and might breathe. So, why not run a marathon in Boston?

I’ve by no means been capable of pinpoint precisely “why” I began working, however somebody I met whereas I used to be in Germany for the Berlin Marathon hit the nail on the pinnacle: “I don’t really know what happened, but you fell severely ill sometime early 2017. It was probably a rather harsh awakening for your family and especially yourself, being confronted with the own impermanence. You did recover, yet the experience did change you to a certain extent. Recovery, regaining strength has been a process and running has come to symbolize that process. Pushing yourself to reach your own goals, maybe even the pain you feel during these runs, show you that you can achieve things, and reach goals. And in the end, make you feel alive.”

Editor’s observe: Entry could have been flippantly edited for readability or grammar.