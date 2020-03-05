runoffs-set-in-democratic-primaries-for-senate-&-24th-congressional-district

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two runoffs are actually set within the Democratic major races for U.S. Senate and the 24th Congressional District.

Practically 24 hours after the polls closed, outcomes confirmed Royce West made the runoff for U.S. Senate.

He’ll face Mary “MJ” Hegar within the Could runoff.

Hegar tweeted Wednesday evening, “Congratulations, @RoyceWestTX! I’ve enjoyed getting to know you on the campaign trail, and I’m looking forward to engaging in a lively conversation with voters across our state about the best path to move forward our Texas values.”

There have been 12 candidates working on this race.

After being down by greater than 1500 votes, West surpassed progressive activist Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez Wednesday afternoon by greater than 23,000 votes.

In an announcement, West mentioned, “I believe we are well-positioned to win the runoff. The runoff is a brand new day.”

Ramirez mentioned in an announcement, “I ran as a progressive, as a Latina, and as a working mother. We ran this marketing campaign unapologetically, and all of us have



a lot to be happy with for what we’ve completed.”

On Tuesday evening, Hegar issued an announcement, “It is because of the support of people across Texas that we had a strong showing tonight. I have proven I can take on and win tough fights.”

Both Hegar or West will take-on Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November.

One other key race headed to a runoff is within the Democratic major for the 24th Congressional District.

Kim Olson completed first adopted by Candace Valenzuela.

The winner will face Republican Beth Van Duyne, a former Irving Mayor who served as a Regional Administrator of HUD in Fort Price within the Trump Administration.

We requested Valenzuela and Olson what units them aside.

Olson mentioned, “I think what voters yesterday said was look, we want that leader who can bring the country together, that represents our Texas values in the U.S. House, and I think I’m able to do that.”

Valenzuela mentioned,”After I speak concerning the struggle for higher well being care, or after I’m speaking concerning the struggle for public training, it’s not simply issues I’m rattling off as a politician, it’s coming from lived expertise and that’s the power that I carry to this race.”

The 24th Congressional District is open after long-term Congressman U.S. Consultant Kenny Marchant introduced final yr he’s retiring on the finish of the time period this yr.

The overall election contest in November can be probably the most carefully watched races within the state and nation as a result of Democrats almost gained the seat in 2018.