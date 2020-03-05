royce-west,-mj-hegar-advance-to-democratic-runoff-election-in-texas-to-face-sen.-john-cornyn

Wednesday Night Information TemporaryHere is what made information Wednesday, March 4.

1 hour in the past

Analyst: Huge Texas Tremendous Tuesday Win Helps Make Joe Biden The ‘Comeback Child’Former Vice President Joe Biden and North Texas Democrats celebrated after his massive night time on Tremendous Tuesday.

2 hours in the past

Complicated Intersection In Plano Will get A MakeoverIt’s some of the complicated and irritating intersections in Plano.

2 hours in the past

Texas U.S. Senate Major Election OutcomesMJ Hegar and Royce West are advancing to a runoff for the Democratic nomination to problem U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

2 hours in the past

Dallas Now Dwelling To Coronavirus Testing KitsIndividuals can now get examined domestically for COVID19 in Dallas.

2 hours in the past

Police Search Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed 7-12 months-PreviousPolice in Fort Price are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed slightly boy final night time.

three hours in the past

Motivational Speaker Main Effort To Get 1000’s Of ‘Letters Of Gratitude’ To Medal Of Honor Recipients“That is your alternative to say thanks, and I believe it’s so vital now,” mentioned Janine Stange, who’s visiting North Texas this week.

three hours in the past

Mom Of Man Shot In Lake Highlands House Believes Son Knew KillerIt has been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was discovered shot to demise in his Lake Highlands residence. Up to now, police haven’t introduced an arrest.

three hours in the past

North Texas Physician Talks About CoronavirusDr. Diana Cervantes with the UNT Well being Science Heart spoke on CBS 11 at Four p.m.

three hours in the past

After Wet Wednesday, Sunny And Dry Days ForwardNicer climate is only a day away!

three hours in the past

New App Touted As ‘World’s First Robotic Lawyer’The DoNotPay app vows to battle parking tickets, get better international transaction charges, sue corporations and even tackle robocallers.

three hours in the past

Texas Man Casts Tremendous Tuesday Vote At 1:30 A.M. WednesdayA Texas man wasn’t going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Tremendous Tuesday — even when it meant ready till 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Johnston stories.

5 hours in the past

Gradual-Pace Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In RockwallGradual-Pace Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In Rockwall

7 hours in the past

Police: Texas 10-12 months-Previous Arrested For Sexually Assaulting One other Little one On College BusA 10-year-old scholar from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting one other youngster on a faculty bus final month, police mentioned. Katie Johnston stories.

eight hours in the past

Wild Wednesday: Texas TortoiseWild Wednesday: Texas Tortoise

eight hours in the past

Likelihood Of Rain 100%Showers this morning, turning into a gentle rain in the course of the afternoon hours. Excessive round 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Likelihood of rain 100%. Regionally heavier rainfall doable.

eight hours in the past

Tremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunTremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

9 hours in the past

Extra Tech, Social Media Firms Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus FearsIssues concerning the coronavirus and its unfold is now impacting one if Texas’ largest media, expertise and music convention and festivals — South By Southwest. Katie Johnston stories.

9 hours in the past

Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Major For Texas’ 12th Congressional DistrictWith 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% within the Republican major for Texas’ 12th Congressional District which is contains elements of Tarrant, Parker and Sensible Counties.

12 hours in the past

CBS 11 Information Now: Wednesday MorningTry what’s making the headlines throughout North Texas this Wednesday morning.

12 hours in the past

Hit & Run Driver Kills 7-12 months-Previous Boy In Fort PricePolice in Fort Price are investigating a late night time hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy. Police data present it was round 10:15 p.m. when an individual made an emergency name reporting that their “little brother simply go run over.”

13 hours in the past

MJ Hegar Ready To Be taught U.S. Senate Runoff OpponentMJ Hegar desires to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn however she’s going to must make it thorough one other election to do it.

13 hours in the past

Four Injured In Hearth At House Complicated In Fort Price4 folks, together with two firefighters, have been injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an residence advanced in Fort Price, officers mentioned.

13 hours in the past

Joe Biden Wins Texas Major To End Triumphant Tremendous TuesdayJoe Biden capped off a triumphant Tremendous Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.