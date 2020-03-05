ronaldinho-arrested-over-fake-passport

Ronaldinho is beneath investigation in Paraguay

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldinho is being investigated by Paraguayan authorities after arriving within the nation with what police mentioned was a “presumably adulterated Paraguayan passport.”

Ronaldinho and his brother and enterprise supervisor Roberto de Assis have been each questioned by regulation enforcement officers of their resort room on the outskirts of Asuncion on Wednesday and have been summoned to seem on Thursday for additional questioning, police mentioned in a press release.

The general public prosecutor’s workplace, who collaborated with the police of their investigation, mentioned their cell telephones and passports have been seized.

“The authenticity of the paperwork is being checked as is the dates they have been stamped,” the general public prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

{Photograph} of a Paraguayan ID doc shared by the Paraguayan authorities on Fb bearing the title ‘Ronaldo’ (Pic: Fiscalia Paraguay)

Each males have been allowed to stay in a single day of their presidential suite on the nation membership the place they have been staying, the general public prosecutor’s workplace mentioned, whereas police added that the investigation is ongoing.

The brothers have been invited to Paraguay by an area on line casino proprietor and had arrived on Wednesday to participate in a soccer clinic for kids and a ebook launch.

The previous Gremio, Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain ahead final performed professionally in 2015. Ronaldinho, 39, was one of the best participant on the planet at his peak within the early a part of this century.

He was named FIFA World Participant of the 12 months in 2004 and 2005 and received the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.