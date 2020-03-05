rockies-insider:-colorado’s-backup-catcher-remains-up-in-the-air-with-dom-nunez,-elias-diaz-and-drew-butera-in-competition

With opening day three weeks away, the Rockies’ backup catcher place stays up within the air.

Colorado’s three choices on the place behind starter Tony Wolters are 25-year-old rookie Dom Nunez, 29-year-old veteran Elias Diaz and 36-year-old journeyman Drew Butera.

“All three guys are in the mix, and all three, we feel, are major league quality,” supervisor Bud Black mentioned. “It’s good to see them all playing well. That’s what your want, even as all three of these guys are coming from a different avenue to try to make this team.”

Nunez, a transformed infielder who was Colorado’s sixth-round choose in 2013, debuted final August and is on the group’s 40-man roster (however with minor league choices remaining). Diaz spent a dozen years within the Pirates group, together with 250 video games within the majors, earlier than signing with Colorado on a minor-league contract. And Butera has been with the Rockies the previous couple seasons, albeit with most of his time spent in Triple-A Albuquerque.

Right here’s what every catcher needed to say about his prospects, with Cactus League stats up to date by way of Wednesday:

Nunez (2 for 12, Three RBIs, .167/.286/.417, .702 OPS) — The rookie mentioned he’s made throwing to bases a giant focus, and has additionally honed in on his defensive footwork. And offensively, he mentioned he’s made his decrease physique “more stable” and has lowered his leg kick to a slight hover. Nunez: “When I get the opportunity, I want to take full advantage of it, and that’s been my main focus.”

Diaz (7 for 12, 2 RBIs, .583/.538/.833, 1.372 OPS) — Coming off a career-high 101 appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019, Diaz mentioned his confidence has surged over the previous couple seasons, particularly after he hit .286 with 10 homers in 82 video games in 2018. Diaz has tunnel imaginative and prescient on a roster spot: “I have a lot of goals for this season, but right now, the big goal is to make the team.”

Butera (Three for 8, 5 RBIs, .375/.500/.875, 1.375 OPS) — In his first spring coaching with Colorado regardless of this being his third stint with the membership, Butera has the boldness of each Black and the pitching employees. He understands the competitors at hand however says, “I’m going to focus on the things I have control over, because I can’t worry about the rest.”

— Kyle Newman, The Denver Publish

Like what you’re studying? Share this with a good friend and inform them it’s straightforward to join the Rockies Insider right here.

NEW 💥 In the event you take pleasure in The Denver Publish’s sports activities protection, we now have a brand new subscription supply for you! Strive the primary month for simply 99¢

Should-Learn

Andy Cross, The Denver Publish Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) indicators autographs for followers earlier than the preseason sport in opposition to the Los Angeles Angels within the inning at Salt River Fields Feb. 27, 2019.

Rockies Mailbag: Colorado singing the Dodger blues, Coors Discipline upgrades, springs coaching information and extra

The back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017-18 doubtless purchased Bridich a while and Monfort likes the steadiness of his present entrance workplace. Learn extra…

Reno Del Toro, Cronkite Information Earlier than taking the sector, Colorado Rockies’ third baseman Josh Fuentes seems to be onto the sector in a spring coaching baseball sport on Wednesday, March. 4, 2020, in Shock, Ariz.

Josh Fuentes impressing Rockies this spring, together with cousin Nolan Arenado

This spring, Fuentes, 27, is letting his play communicate for him. He’s batting .400 in Cactus League play, regardless of going 0-for-Three in Wednesday’s sport in opposition to the Texas Rangers. Learn extra…

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish Jeff Hoffman (34) is the beginning pitcher for the Colorado Rockies as they tackle the Los Angles Angels through the first Spring Coaching sport of the season at Diablo Stadium on Feb. 23, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona.

Rockies can have a pair choices to make on pitchers with out minor league choices

Senzatela and Hoffman are each out of choices, that means in the event that they’re not placed on the 26-man roster out of camp, they’ll should be designated for project and clear waivers earlier than being despatched to Triple-A Albuquerque. Learn extra…

Fast Hits

+ Rockies’ Nolan Arenado: No sit-down assembly with GM Jeff Bridich shouldn’t be a giant deal

+ Rockies podcast: Ubaldo Jimenez talks comeback try, significance of household and rather more

+ Rockies Recap: Antonio Senzatela, Jeff Hoffman sharp in loss to Rangers

+ Jose Mujica on path to full energy from Tommy John, and the right-hander may issue into Rockies’ rotation later this 12 months

+ Rockies right-hander Jon Grey places deal with changeup in spring coaching debut in opposition to Mariners

+ “Controlling the mind, controlling the muscles”: Some Rockies embracing yogi way of life as base for bodily, psychological well being

+ Prospects Bret Boswell, Ashton Goudeau turning heads early on in Rockies spring coaching

+ Count on the Rockies’ outfield to stay considerably fluid, with a platoon doubtless out in left

+ Saunders: Opposite to my Uber driver’s opinion, baseball’s nonetheless an awesome sport

+ Wish to chat concerning the Rockies? Ask to affix our closed dialogue group on Fb.

By The Numbers

14

Rockies to host 14 highschool video games at Coors Discipline in April and Might, with free admission at every

Highschool baseball returns to Coors Discipline as soon as once more this spring, with 14 video games on the stadium in April and Might. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish Ryan McMahon (24) make the pressure out at second base because the Colorado Rockies tackle the Los Angles Angels through the first Spring Coaching sport of the season at Diablo Stadium on Feb. 23, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona.

Rockies podcast: Ryan McMahon talks hitting, life and targets for the 2020 season

On this episode of the On The Rox podcast from Salt River Fields, Denver Publish sportswriter Kyle Newman catches up with Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon to preview his 2020 season. Hear right here…

Get in Contact

In the event you see one thing that’s trigger for query or have a remark, thought or suggestion, e-mail me at jbailey@denverpost.com or tweet me @beetbailey.