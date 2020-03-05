Rocket Richard Trophy: Leaders in 2019-20 NHL goal-scoring race, previous winners, history

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1
rocket-richard-trophy:-leaders-in-2019-20-nhl-goal-scoring-race,-previous-winners,-history

Written By
Jackie Spiegel

Share

pastrnak-richard-matthews-030420-getty-ftr.jpeg
(Getty Pictures)


Because the NHL’s 2019-20 season winds down, the race for {hardware} heats up — and nothing is hotter proper now then the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

4 gamers sit inside 4 targets of one another on the prime of the record, with a bunch extra nipping at their heels.

Here is all the things it is advisable know concerning the race to turn into the NHL’s prime objective scorer and lift the distinguished trophy.

What’s the Rocket Richard Trophy?

Awarded to the NHL’s prime objective scorer by the NHL Board of Governors, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or generally known as the Rocket Richard Trophy, was offered to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Corridor of Famer. 

Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in targets 5 instances, was the primary to attain 50 in 50 video games in 1944-45 and the first-ever 500-goal scorer within the league’s historical past. He completed his profession with 544 targets in 978 video games.

The trophy was first handed out following the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Geese of Anaheim’s Teemu Selanne who led the NHL with 47 targets.

Who’re the 2020 main candidates?

Everybody anticipated Alex Ovechkin to be again within the image, together with final season’s runner-up Leon Draisaitl however this race has been led by David Pastrnak for a lot of the season. The Bruins ahead is on tempo for 58 targets and is adopted intently by the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews who’s closing in on his first-career 50-goal season.

TEAM PLAYER GOALS
Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 47
Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 46
Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 45
Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 43
Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho 36
Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel 35
Winnipeg Jets Kyle Connor 35
New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad 33
Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon 33
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid 32

Who has gained probably the most Rocket Richard Trophies?

The Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a document eight instances. He might have gained it his rookie 12 months however misplaced out to the Sharks’ Jonathan Cheechoo by 4 targets and was a objective quick in 2009-10.

Who has gained the Rocket Richard Trophy?

SEASON TEAM PLAYER GOALS
2018-19 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 51
2017-18 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 49
2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby 44
2015-16 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 50
2014-15 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 53
2013-14 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 51
2012-13 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 32
2011-12 Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos 60
2010-11 Anaheim Geese Corey Perry 50
2009-10 Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby 51
  Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos 51
2008-09 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 56
2007-08 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 65
2006-07 Tampa Bay Lightning Vincent Lecavalier 52
2005-06 San Jose Sharks Jonathan Cheechoo 56
2003-04 Columbus Blue Jackets Rick Nash 41
  Atlanta Thrashers Ilya Kovalchuk 41
  Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla 41
2002-03 Colorado Avalanche Milan Hejduk 50
2001-02 Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla 52
2000-01 Florida Panthers Pavel Bure 59
1999-00 Florida Panthers Pavel Bure 58
1998-99 Mighty Geese of Anaheim Teemu Selanne 47

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here