rocket-richard-trophy:-leaders-in-2019-20-nhl-goal-scoring-race,-previous-winners,-history

Because the NHL’s 2019-20 season winds down, the race for {hardware} heats up — and nothing is hotter proper now then the Rocket Richard Trophy race.
4 gamers sit inside 4 targets of one another on the prime of the record, with a bunch extra nipping at their heels.
Here is all the things it is advisable know concerning the race to turn into the NHL’s prime objective scorer and lift the distinguished trophy.
What’s the Rocket Richard Trophy?
Awarded to the NHL’s prime objective scorer by the NHL Board of Governors, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or generally known as the Rocket Richard Trophy, was offered to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Corridor of Famer.
Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in targets 5 instances, was the primary to attain 50 in 50 video games in 1944-45 and the first-ever 500-goal scorer within the league’s historical past. He completed his profession with 544 targets in 978 video games.
The trophy was first handed out following the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Geese of Anaheim’s Teemu Selanne who led the NHL with 47 targets.
Who’re the 2020 main candidates?
Everybody anticipated Alex Ovechkin to be again within the image, together with final season’s runner-up Leon Draisaitl however this race has been led by David Pastrnak for a lot of the season. The Bruins ahead is on tempo for 58 targets and is adopted intently by the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews who’s closing in on his first-career 50-goal season.
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|GOALS
|Boston Bruins
|David Pastrnak
|47
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Auston Matthews
|46
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|45
|Edmonton Oilers
|Leon Draisaitl
|43
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Sebastian Aho
|36
|Buffalo Sabres
|Jack Eichel
|35
|Winnipeg Jets
|Kyle Connor
|35
|New York Rangers
|Mika Zibanejad
|33
|Colorado Avalanche
|Nathan MacKinnon
|33
|Edmonton Oilers
|Connor McDavid
|32
Who has gained probably the most Rocket Richard Trophies?
The Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a document eight instances. He might have gained it his rookie 12 months however misplaced out to the Sharks’ Jonathan Cheechoo by 4 targets and was a objective quick in 2009-10.
Who has gained the Rocket Richard Trophy?
|SEASON
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|GOALS
|2018-19
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|51
|2017-18
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|49
|2016-17
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Sidney Crosby
|44
|2015-16
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|50
|2014-15
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|53
|2013-14
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|51
|2012-13
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|32
|2011-12
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Steven Stamkos
|60
|2010-11
|Anaheim Geese
|Corey Perry
|50
|2009-10
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Sidney Crosby
|51
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Steven Stamkos
|51
|2008-09
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|56
|2007-08
|Washington Capitals
|Alex Ovechkin
|65
|2006-07
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Vincent Lecavalier
|52
|2005-06
|San Jose Sharks
|Jonathan Cheechoo
|56
|2003-04
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|Rick Nash
|41
|Atlanta Thrashers
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|41
|Calgary Flames
|Jarome Iginla
|41
|2002-03
|Colorado Avalanche
|Milan Hejduk
|50
|2001-02
|Calgary Flames
|Jarome Iginla
|52
|2000-01
|Florida Panthers
|Pavel Bure
|59
|1999-00
|Florida Panthers
|Pavel Bure
|58
|1998-99
|Mighty Geese of Anaheim
|Teemu Selanne
|47