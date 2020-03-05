rocket-richard-trophy:-leaders-in-2019-20-nhl-goal-scoring-race,-previous-winners,-history

Because the NHL’s 2019-20 season winds down, the race for {hardware} heats up — and nothing is hotter proper now then the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

4 gamers sit inside 4 targets of one another on the prime of the record, with a bunch extra nipping at their heels.

Here is all the things it is advisable know concerning the race to turn into the NHL’s prime objective scorer and lift the distinguished trophy.

What’s the Rocket Richard Trophy?

Awarded to the NHL’s prime objective scorer by the NHL Board of Governors, the Maurice Richard Trophy, or generally known as the Rocket Richard Trophy, was offered to the NHL by the Montreal Canadiens in honor of the Corridor of Famer.

Over the course of 18 seasons with the Canadiens, Maurice led the NHL in targets 5 instances, was the primary to attain 50 in 50 video games in 1944-45 and the first-ever 500-goal scorer within the league’s historical past. He completed his profession with 544 targets in 978 video games.

The trophy was first handed out following the 1998-99 season to the Mighty Geese of Anaheim’s Teemu Selanne who led the NHL with 47 targets.

Who’re the 2020 main candidates?

Everybody anticipated Alex Ovechkin to be again within the image, together with final season’s runner-up Leon Draisaitl however this race has been led by David Pastrnak for a lot of the season. The Bruins ahead is on tempo for 58 targets and is adopted intently by the Maple Leafs Auston Matthews who’s closing in on his first-career 50-goal season.

TEAM PLAYER GOALS Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 47 Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 46 Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin 45 Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 43 Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho 36 Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel 35 Winnipeg Jets Kyle Connor 35 New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad 33 Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon 33 Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid 32

Who has gained probably the most Rocket Richard Trophies?

The Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin has captured the trophy a document eight instances. He might have gained it his rookie 12 months however misplaced out to the Sharks’ Jonathan Cheechoo by 4 targets and was a objective quick in 2009-10.

Who has gained the Rocket Richard Trophy?