robbie-williams-never-regrets-turning-down-offer-to-front-queen

WENN/Graham Finney

Throughout a radio interview, the previous Take That member jokes he did not like the thought of taking a pay minimize when revealing that he was as soon as requested to hitch the rock band.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Robbie Williams turned down the prospect to entrance Queen as a result of he did not like the thought of making an attempt to switch Freddie Mercury and taking a pay minimize.

The previous Take That star revamped the band’s “We Are the Champions” with Brian Could and Roger Taylor for the “A Knight’s Story” soundtrack and the rockers have been so impressed they requested him to think about becoming a member of them in Queen.

Williams admits he was flattered however he did not really feel he may come near changing Mercury – and he did not fancy splitting stadium live performance money along with his potential bandmates.

“I used to be doing stadiums myself on the time,” he tells SiriusXM. “I did not need to have to separate it 3 ways, however that is one other story… and I simply thought I might save them the audacity of me even making an attempt to step on a stage and be the identical echelon as Freddie Mercury. He, to me, is angelic. He is godlike. It was simply too scary.”

Robbie does not remorse passing up the chance to entrance Queen, insisting they finally discovered the fitting man for the job in Adam Lambert. “If he wasn’t such a beautiful individual, which he’s, I’d simply be fearful of him, due to his pure expertise,” Williams provides. “His voice is completely unbelievable. And he is an unbelievable performer, and a beautiful individual in addition.”

<br />

“I am actually happy once I meet folks that I am simply overawed by their expertise… they usually’re good. It is a lot better than assembly folks that offer you a expertise hard-on they usually’re a**holes. You are identical to, ‘Oh, I hate every little thing you have carried out now.’ ”