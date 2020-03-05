road-crews-begin-repairing-potholes-across-new-jersey

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Highway crews started repairing potholes throughout New Jersey Wednesday. Eyewitness Information captured crews working alongside Route 130 in Edgewater Park.
The Division of Transportation is main the annual marketing campaign.
Crews are doing the work between 9 a.m. and three p.m. to restrict the influence of lane closures.
Officers remind drivers to decelerate within the work areas to maintain crews protected.
