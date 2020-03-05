Road Crews Begin Repairing Potholes Across New Jersey

By
Gsr
-
0
5
road-crews-begin-repairing-potholes-across-new-jersey

By CBS3 Employees

Filed Below:Native, Native TV, New Jersey information

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Highway crews started repairing potholes throughout New Jersey Wednesday. Eyewitness Information captured crews working alongside Route 130 in Edgewater Park.

Credit score: CBS3

The Division of Transportation is main the annual marketing campaign.

Crews are doing the work between 9 a.m. and three p.m. to restrict the influence of lane closures.

Officers remind drivers to decelerate within the work areas to maintain crews protected.

CBS3 Employees

Extra from CBS3 Employees

Feedback

You should log in to submit a remark.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here