riverside-school-counselor-arrested-for-possession,-distribution-of-child-pornography

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside college counselor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing and distributing baby pornography.

The suspect, 30-year-old Matthew Daniel Johnson, was accused of downloading and distributing baby pornography over the web by Detectives from the Fontana Police Division’s Web Crimes Towards Kids discovered.

On March 4, 2020, a search warrant was served at Johnson’s residence in Loma Linda the place detectives seized a number of digital gadgets.

Fontana Web Crimes Towards Kids Detectives Arrested a Suspect for Possession and Distribution of Youngster Pornography. @fontanapd #fontanapd https://t.co/GART1DUyfC pic.twitter.com/tdGMqvxp5G — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) March 5, 2020

Throughout their investigation, detectives discovered proof regarding the downloading and distribution of kid pornography. Lots of the photographs and movies depicted had been reported to be of prepubescent boys.

Fontana Police Division Detectives found Johnson was a faculty counselor at La Sierra Academy in Riverside. Detectives then served a search warrant at La Sierra Academy and found additional proof of kid exploitation.

The Riverside Police Division was contacted and is actively conducting comply with up investigations.

Johnson was arrested for possession of kid pornography and possession of over 600 photographs. He was booked at West Valley Detention Heart.

Anybody with additional data relating to the case was requested to contact Detective Christi Arnold of the Riverside Police Division at (951) 353-7945 or e-mail at carnold@riversideca.gov.