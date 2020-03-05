‘RHONJ’ Reunion: Jennifer Accuses Melissa Of Faking Storylines — You’re So ‘Self Absorbed’

Jennifer Aydin’s claws got here out throughout half one of many ‘RHONJ’ reunion particular on March 4, when she accused Melissa Gorga of faking her storylines, together with her current fertility struggles.

After Melissa Gorga informed Andy Cohen that she’s nonetheless contemplating freezing her eggs, in the course of the March Four episode of The Actual Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin fell right into a match of laughter. “Who are you kidding?” the 42-year-old requested throughout half one of many reunion particular. “[Melissa’s] not gonna have a baby. She’s way too self-absorbed.” Melissa, who couldn’t consider the phrases that had simply come out of Jennifer’s mouths, requested for some “examples” to show she’s self-absorbed. And consider it or not, Jennifer had loads of examples prepared for battle.

“The constant selfies, the constant self-accolades, like ‘I’m so cute!’ ‘You look so good Melissa Gorga!’ I’ve heard that’s what you do when you scroll on your Instagram,” Jennifer mentioned, as a few of the different housewives appeared on and laughed. Andy then requested Jennifer who informed her that Melissa does that, however Jennifer wouldn’t reveal her sources.

After followers witnessed earlier this season, Melissa revealed that she and husband Joe Gorga, who already share three kids collectively, had been fascinated about going by means of IVF to have a fourth baby. However Jennifer now claims that storyline wasn’t real. “I feel like you’re making a mockery of people who are really going through it and people who really do IVF,” Jennifer informed Melissa, who couldn’t consider that Jennifer would accuse her of faking such a factor.

Jennifer continued, “I think you were absolutely faking that whole thing. I think your career has taken off. A baby would halt your journey right now. It’s a very selfless thing to have a baby. Look how much she would have to give up.”

Andy then requested Teresa Giudice how she felt about Jennifer’s feedback about her sister-in-law, and Teresa mentioned, “That’s her opinion. That’s what she thinks of her.” So then Andy requested Teresa if that’s what she thinks, too, and she or he replied, “No. I don’t think she would be staying at home with the baby now at this point in her life. She would hire help.”

And that wasn’t the one storyline that Melissa was accused of faking — one fan agreed with Jennifer and in addition accused Melissa of making “fake stories” for the present, together with a “fake restaurant, fake [long-lost] sister, fake pregnancy.” The fan then requested, “What’s real going on in your life?” Melissa replied, “The restaurant was not fake. The guy screwed us over majorly.” As for the long-long sister, Melissa mentioned she actually went to the girl that everybody noticed on the present, when she was informed she may need one other sister. “Did we find anyone? No,” Melissa revealed earlier than going again and reclaiming that her IVF course of was legit. However Jennifer wasn’t satisfied.

*Different tidbits revealed throughout half one of many RHONJ reunion embrace:

1. Dolores mentioned she’s “pissed off” that David hasn’t made a dedication together with her but. And till he does, she mentioned she’s not shifting into the home they constructed collectively.

2. Jackie revealed that her dad now realized what she really went by means of together with her consuming dysfunction, and doesn’t really feel the identical means as he felt when he informed her that it was all “worth it”.

3. Jennifer can do a fairly good impression of former RHONJ star Siggy Flicker.

Need extra drama? The RHONJ reunion continues subsequent Wednesday at 8pm on Bravo.