RHONJ – Joe Giudice Debuts New Chest Tattoo To Honor Oldest Daughter Gia

It’s no secret that Actual Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice loves his 4 daughters – Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 – who he shares together with his estranged spouse, Teresa Giudice. Joe is a woman dad by and thru, and the 47-year-old lately debuted his model new chest tattoo on Instagram to honor his oldest daughter.

Giudice posted a collection of movies to indicate off his new ink, with the primary being a clip of the tattoo artist creating the picture.

“Alright Gia, I just want you to know that I’m doing this because of you. This hurts and I hate it,” mentioned Juicy Joe within the first video.

Giudice saved making it clear how a lot ache that getting the tattoo was inflicting him, however his actions didn’t match his phrases. The daddy of 4 regarded cool and calm whereas the tattoo artist labored, and Gia wrote within the feedback that the brand new ink “looks so good.”

Followers obtained a close-up have a look at the tattoo within the second video as Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody performed within the background with Juicy Joe trying to sing alongside. The brand new tat is a darkish silhouette of an eagle flying close to a mountain below a bigger chook’s head.

“This is it Gia hope you like it 😘! I got this to symbolize that I will always be my girls 🦅 because it flies higher than any other 🐦. I want to give them strength to mount up with wings as eagles, they shall always run and not be spent,” wrote Joe within the caption.

He added that his daughters will at all times be highly effective and brave ladies, and he promised to look over them as a supply of power and a protect from hazard. He ended the put up by writing that he’ll love his women without end and he additionally added quite a few hashtags, together with #tattoos, #couragetochange, #loveyou, #empowerwoman, and #daughters.

Joe Giudice additionally tagged all 4 of his daughters, and Gia wrote within the feedback of the second video that she liked her dad and she or he hoped he appreciated her tattoo, too. Nonetheless, followers have but to get a glimpse of the faculty freshman’s new ink.

The most recent season of RHONJ lately wrapped. However, new episodes of Actual Housewives of New Jersey will return to Bravo later this 12 months.



