reservations-to-spend-night-at-lucy-the-elephant-in-margate-sell-out-in-minutes

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — Bought out in minutes — that’s what occurred for the in a single day keep inside Lucy the Elephant in Margate. The reservations went dwell on Airbnb at midday and instantly bought out.

Lucy and Airbnb are working collectively to carry extra consideration to the Jersey Shore landmark.

Three Lucy company had been supplied one-night stays for March 17, 18 and 19.

Every evening was priced at $138, to honor the variety of years Lucy has been in the neighborhood.