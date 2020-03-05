rep.-justin-amash-considers-presidential-run-as-libertarian-candidate

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A former Republican-turned-Impartial is considering of coming into the presidential race as a third-party candidate.

Michigan Consultant Justin Amash has informed CNN the he’s nonetheless contemplating whether or not to throw his hat into the 2020 White Home ring.

Amash would run as a Libertarian presidential candidate.

However he says he would solely do it if there was a path to victory for him in November.

Amash made headlines final 12 months after he give up the Republican social gathering whereas publicly arguing that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.

Proper now, he says he has no timetable for making a closing choice and is simply weighing his choices.

