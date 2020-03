MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking for the general public’s assist in finding a lacking 17-year-old boy.

In line with the sheriff’s workplace, Dakotah Lumbar was final seen Monday, March 2 round 11:30 a.m. getting right into a blue Ford Focus with the Minnesota plate BAH-770.

If anybody has details about his whereabouts, they’re requested to name the Renville County Dispatch Middle at 320-523-1161.