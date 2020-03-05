red-sox-sign-pitcher-collin-mchugh

The Crimson Sox signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. McHugh, 32, is 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA in 210 profession main league outings, together with 119 begins and 91 reduction appearances. In six seasons with the Houston Astros he was 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA, pitching solely as a starter from 2014-17 and showing solely in reduction in 2018. He cut up the 2019 season between the 2 roles.

To make room for McHugh on the 40-man roster, the membership designated right-handed pitcher Hector Velázquez for task. Velázquez, 31, made 34 appearances (eight begins) for Boston in 2019, going 1-Four with a 5.43 ERA. He additionally pitched in 13 minor league video games final season, together with a begin for Quick-A Lowell on a rehabilitation task. In his 12 outings for Triple-A Pawtucket, he posted a 3.31 ERA.