reality-check:-the-unexpected-‘biden-bounce’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Get together says former Vice President Joe Biden received greater than half of the state’s 75 delegates.

Biden captured 38 delegates on Tremendous Tuesday. Bernie Sanders took 27, and Elizabeth Warren obtained 10.

That’s only one exceptional factoid from Biden’s sudden victory. He went from zero to hero, with a shocking Minnesota win with out visiting the state even as soon as. He was a distant fourth place in pre-election polls, earlier than Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed him.

“We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar,” Biden mentioned.

Tremendous Tuesday exit polls present Biden’s Minnesota marketing campaign acquired “Klobo-charged.”

Fifty-eight-percent of Minnesota Democrats mentioned they made up their minds after Klobuchar dropped out, and 53% of them went for Biden over Bernie, who solely acquired 19%.

Sanders surprisingly underperformed within the state he received simply 4 years in the past, shedding seven of eight Congressional districts. Even Klobuchar, out of the race, received extra counties than Sanders.

President Donald Trump taunted Sanders on Twitter, claiming Elizabeth Warren price him Minnesota. That’s true if 100% of Warren’s votes went to Sanders, which is very inconceivable.

Minnesota Main Closing Vote Totals

Biden: 287,476

Sanders: 222,594

Warren: 114,782

A number of polls present Warren voters’ second decisions had been cut up amongst Sanders, Klobuchar or Biden.

The “Biden bounce” made Minnesota March Insanity historical past, with 744,000 voters popping out on Tremendous Tuesday. That’s up 264% over 2016.