real-housewives’-ramona-singer-feels-“very-lucky-and-very-blessed”-after-lyme-disease-diagnosis

On the heels of a Lyme illness prognosis, Ramona Singer is feeling “very fortunate and really blessed.”

On Wednesday, the Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star revealed the private information to followers, sharing on social media that she had simply been identified. As she solely instructed E! Information, the truth star started to really feel unwell round Valentine’s Day and, per a buddy’s advice, noticed internist Dr. Bernard Schayes, who ordered a full blood panel. Singer was prescribed Prednisone for her congestion and slight fever. Whereas she felt higher at first, her signs returned. After her blood take a look at outcomes got here again, Schayes knowledgeable the star that she has Lyme illness and Singer is now taking an antibiotic.

As for the place she may need been contaminated, the New York Metropolis native believes she acquired the tick-borne sickness from an undetected tick chew within the Hamptons, the place she spends numerous time at her residence there.

Happily, the 63-year-old star was identified early and will likely be retested in a month. “You need to get examined yearly, particularly in case you’re in an space the place there are deer,” she instructed E! Information. “However, we caught it early and I am very fortunate and really blessed.” She can also be working with Alkamind founder Dr. Daryl Gioffre to construct up her immune system by way of alkaline.