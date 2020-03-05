real-housewives’-ramona-singer-feels-“very-lucky-and-very-blessed”-after-lyme-disease-diagnosis

EXCLUSIVE!
Mathieu Younger/Bravo
On the heels of a Lyme illness prognosis, Ramona Singer is feeling “very fortunate and really blessed.”
On Wednesday, the Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star revealed the private information to followers, sharing on social media that she had simply been identified. As she solely instructed E! Information, the truth star started to really feel unwell round Valentine’s Day and, per a buddy’s advice, noticed internist Dr. Bernard Schayes, who ordered a full blood panel. Singer was prescribed Prednisone for her congestion and slight fever. Whereas she felt higher at first, her signs returned. After her blood take a look at outcomes got here again, Schayes knowledgeable the star that she has Lyme illness and Singer is now taking an antibiotic.
As for the place she may need been contaminated, the New York Metropolis native believes she acquired the tick-borne sickness from an undetected tick chew within the Hamptons, the place she spends numerous time at her residence there.
Happily, the 63-year-old star was identified early and will likely be retested in a month. “You need to get examined yearly, particularly in case you’re in an space the place there are deer,” she instructed E! Information. “However, we caught it early and I am very fortunate and really blessed.” She can also be working with Alkamind founder Dr. Daryl Gioffre to construct up her immune system by way of alkaline.
And, whereas she’s a bit drained, Singer feels largely fantastic. “[Her doctor] mentioned every little thing else is nice,” she instructed E! Information. “‘You are a robust girl, very wholesome and you’ll simply stay to 95.’ I instructed him I wish to stay to 100.”
Lyme illness isn’t international to Hollywood with fellow former Actual Housewife Yolanda Hadid, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne and, most lately, Justin Bieber all publicly sharing their struggles with the sickness.
In the meantime, Singer was beforehand conversant in the illness as her sister has additionally battled it. “She was complaining about every kind of ache eight years in the past, to the purpose the place she was having issues strolling,” she instructed ET in 2018. “We lastly come to our personal conclusion that this should be Lyme illness, then she was examined for it. I’ve develop into a maven since then. I am aggressive, so I began calling all my buddies saying, ‘My sister has Lyme illness, who are you aware? Who can I name?’ I used to be on a rampage to search out one of the best physician as a result of even when you’re identified, some docs do not know methods to deal with it or cannot be bothered treating it.”
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
