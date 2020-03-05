rangers-players-‘should-fear-for-futures’

Andy Halliday says Rangers’ collapse has been bitterly disappointing

Andy Halliday says he and his Rangers team-mates are taking part in for his or her futures, following a horrible run of type.

Steven Gerrard’s staff have been booed off by their followers at Ibrox on Wednesday evening after struggling simply their second dwelling league defeat to Hamilton within the 94 years.

Rangers have dropped 13 factors since getting back from the winter break, with the shock loss to Brian Rice’s strugglers coming simply 4 days after they have been knocked out of the William Hill Scottish Cup by Hearts.

Ross Co vs Rangers March 8, 2020, 11:30am Dwell on

Midfielder Halliday – who’s out of contract on the finish of the marketing campaign – mentioned: “Everybody must be fearing for his or her future, it is so simple as that.

“At an enormous membership you are judged on outcomes and the performances you set in on a week-to-week foundation.

“It has been 10 weeks now and that is not a blip – that is a whole turnaround in fortunes.

“Should you’re not performing for 10 weeks, then fairly quickly your place within the staff comes underneath query.

“Far too many people have underperformed for a protracted time frame, so followers are entitled to have a go.”

Halliday admits the scene he encountered after David Mayo’s winner for Hamilton was the flattest he has witnessed at Ibrox.

5:10 Former director of soccer at Rangers Gordon Smith says the aspect want character to bounce again from their poor begin to 2020 Former director of soccer at Rangers Gordon Smith says the aspect want character to bounce again from their poor begin to 2020

He mentioned: “The dressing room was one of many lowest since I have been right here and I’ve had my justifiable share of low moments on the soccer membership.

“It is particularly harder after we put ourselves in an excellent place going into the winter break and, for it to disintegrate so rapidly, is bitterly disappointing.

“I am unable to put my finger on what has gone improper. All I can do, and I do know it is empty phrases, is on behalf of all of the gamers supply our full and honest apologies.

“The performances for the reason that winter break have been completely miles off it and we will not put our finger on it.

“For 5 – 6 months we seemed so harmful and we’re nonetheless in European competitors (Europa League) and performing rather well there – however domestically it is a utterly completely different Rangers.

“It is a particular membership and a heavy jersey and proper now we’re not filling it.”