r.-kelly-pleads-not-guilty-to-reworked-federal-abuse-charges

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not responsible to an up to date federal indictment that features intercourse abuse allegations involving a brand new accuser.

Legal professional Steve Greenberg entered the plea on the 53-year-old singer’s behalf in Chicago federal courtroom. Kelly stood subsequent to Greenberg in orange jail garb, holding his palms behind his again.

The 13-count superseding indictment was unsealed final month and consists of a number of counts accusing Kelly of kid pornography. It’s largely the identical as the unique indictment — which additionally had 13 counts — however features a reference to a brand new accuser, referred to solely as “Minor 6.”

Prosecutors stated throughout the listening to Thursday that it was possible there can be one other superseding indictment towards Kelly within the coming weeks, although they supplied no particulars.

Kelly, who has denied ever abusing anybody, faces a number of dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct costs in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed toward supplying Kelly with women.

The Grammy-award successful musician was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse the place he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

The federal costs in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having intercourse with underage women and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — at which he was acquitted — to get them to vary their tales.

Additionally Thursday, U.S. District Decide Harry Leinenweber moved the trial date from April to Oct. 13.

