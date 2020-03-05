quibi-goes-unscripted!-see-singled-out,-dishmantled-and-more-first-looks

Cooking present with a twist? Test. Relationship present with a twist? Test. Recreation present with homosexual twist? Test. Makeover present with a twist? Test! Quibi has received all of it and E! Information has your first have a look at Dishmantled, Singled Out, Gayme Present! and Vogue’s a Drag.

From the people who introduced you Chopped comes Dishmantled, a brand new cooking competitors collection hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scene-stealer Tituss Burgess. Every episode begins with a cannon blasting a thriller meals dish into the faces of two blindfolded cooks. They then should person their culinary prowess to establish the exploded dish and race to recreate it. Visitor judges embody Burgess’ Kimmy Schmidt costar Jane Krakowski, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.

Singled Out, the fan-favorite MTV actuality courting present from the 1990s, is again with a contemporary makeover and hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.