quibi-goes-unscripted!-see-singled-out,-dishmantled-and-more-first-looks

Cooking present with a twist? Test. Relationship present with a twist? Test. Recreation present with homosexual twist? Test. Makeover present with a twist? Test! Quibi has received all of it and E! Information has your first have a look at Dishmantled, Singled Out, Gayme Present! and Vogue’s a Drag.
From the people who introduced you Chopped comes Dishmantled, a brand new cooking competitors collection hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scene-stealer Tituss Burgess. Every episode begins with a cannon blasting a thriller meals dish into the faces of two blindfolded cooks. They then should person their culinary prowess to establish the exploded dish and race to recreate it. Visitor judges embody Burgess’ Kimmy Schmidt costar Jane Krakowski, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.
Singled Out, the fan-favorite MTV actuality courting present from the 1990s, is again with a contemporary makeover and hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.
“I’m thrilled to be internet hosting Singled Out” Palmer mentioned in a press release. “To have the ability to reimagine this present for my era and on a brand new platform is so thrilling. Cannot look ahead to you guys to see what now we have in retailer!”
Then there’s Gayme Present!, hosted by comedians Matt Robers and Dave Mizzoni. The collection is described as a “comedic competitors present that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and its allies.” Every episode options two straight contestants paired with celeb companions as they go head-to-head in bodily, psychological and emotional challenges.
Vogue’s a Drag has mannequin/actress William Bell and supermodel Denise Bidot hold with their closest drag queen buddies to interrupt down what the most well-liked stars are sporting in addition to what’s taking place on this planet of style.
See the primary have a look at Singled Out, Dishmantled, Gayme Present! and Vogue’s a Drag under. All 4 reveals launch on April 6 when Quibi goes reside.
Dishmantled
Visitor judges embody Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy, Roy Choi and extra.
Dishmantled
Are you able to inform what this dish is?
Dishmantled
The cooking contestants should recreate the dish that explodes throughout them.
Gayme Present!
Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni are the hosts for the brand new recreation present.
Gayme Present!
Every episode of Gayme Present! sees a straight contestant paired up with celeb for varied challenges.
Gayme Present!
Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom and Man Branum are among the many celeb gamers.
Gayme Present!
The straight contestants battle to be topped “Queen of the Straights.”
Vogue’s a Drag
Vogue’s a Drag will spill all of the tea on the newest on this planet of clothes design.
Singled Out
The brand new model of the present features a social media facet.
Singled Out
The brand new Singled Out will function all genders and preferences.
Singled Out
The brand new Singled Out has been up to date for the web courting occasions.
Singled Out
Joel Kim Booster beforehand starred in NBC’s Sunnyside.
Singled Out
Singled Out joins Keke Palmer’s rising record of credit that already consists of internet hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.
Quibi is a brand new streaming platform with content material designed for on-the-go cellular consumption. Episodes are 10 minutes or much less. The platform plans to launch 175 unique reveals in its first yr reside.
