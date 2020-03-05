prince-william-proves-he-can-juggle-it-all-during-royal-trip-to-ireland

Prince William is a husband, a father of three and the Duke of Cambridge. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old royal reminded followers he can juggle all of it (actually) throughout his go to to Galway on Thursday.

Whereas attending an occasion on the restaurant Tribeton, William and Kate Middleton discovered concerning the vital roles the humanities and tradition play by way of driving group spirit, participation and social inclusion. After talking with a number of attendees, William determined to show a few of his personal abilities by juggling. He managed to maintain three balls within the air and acquired a spherical of applause from the Duchess of Cambridge and the occasion’s company. Nonetheless, he did not have as a lot luck after a fourth ball was thrown into the combination.

“I’ve solely completed this as soon as earlier than. This by no means works,” he informed the gang earlier than giving it a go, per a video shared by the Connacht Tribune. He then added, “[I’ll] follow three.”

The occasion was held in honor of Galway 2020 as town hosts the European Capital of Tradition on behalf of Eire.

Kate wore a inexperienced Valerie midi polka-dot costume by Suzannah London for the event and accessorized her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of Daniella Draper earrings that featured shamrock charms.